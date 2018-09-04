US: Wall St kicks off September trading on a sombre note

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, the first trading day in September, as declines in heavyweights such as Nike and Facebook added to worries over trade negotiations between United States and other major economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.75 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 25,916.07. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.56 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,896.96. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 8,109.54 points, or 100.00 per cent, to 0.00 at the opening bell.

REUTERS