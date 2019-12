US stock indexes opened at record highs on Friday amid optimism over a further winding down in Sino-US trade tensions, starting with an interim deal due to be inked in January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.68 points or 0.82 per cent at the open to 28,608.64.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.96 points or 0.56 per cent at 3,223.33.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.62 points or 0.28 per cent to 8,911.84.