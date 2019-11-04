You are here

US: Wall St opens at record high on US-China trade deal hopes

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 10:50 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.70 points, or 0.20 per cent, at the open to 27,402.06.
Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's three main indexes opened at all-time highs on Monday, as tech stocks gained on optimism over a US-China trade deal and an improving domestic economy.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.05 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 3,078.96. The Nasdaq Composite gained 59.11 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 8,445.50 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

