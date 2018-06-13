You are here

US: Wall St opens flat

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 9:47 PM

US stock indexes opened little changed on Wednesday as gains in healthcare stocks offset losses in AT&T, whose $85 billion takeover of Time Warner was approved by a court.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.92 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 25,328.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.09 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,787.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 10.11 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 7,713.90 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

