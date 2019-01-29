US : Wall St opens flat after latest batch of earnings

US stocks opened flat on Tuesday, stabilizing after a slide a day earlier driven by concerns that the fallout from the US-China trade dispute could be set to dominate the corporate earnings season and weaken profits.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Tuesday, stabilizing after a slide a day earlier driven by concerns that the fallout from the US-China trade dispute could be set to dominate the corporate earnings season and weaken profits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.60 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 24,519.62.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.04 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,644.89. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.81 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 7,087.49 at the opening bell.

REUTERS