You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat after strong US jobs data

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 9:48 PM

doc70w7m0xqyw2djm0li9q_doc70u8pnveg9x1046yg4wa.jpg
Stronger-than-expected US job growth data in June helped Wall Street open flat on Friday, providing some relief to investors concerned about trade wars after the United States and China slapped tariffs on each other's goods worth US$34 billion.
Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] Stronger-than-expected US job growth data in June helped Wall Street open flat on Friday, providing some relief to investors concerned about trade wars after the United States and China slapped tariffs on each other's goods worth US$34 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.27 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 24,352.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.07 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,737.68. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.50 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 7,595.93 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

yaohui-pixgeneric-7572.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
2 Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy
3 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
4 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
5 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-skyline-060718.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices

nz-skyline-060718.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs

colin-grab-5.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS says strong escalation of competition in Singapore ride-hailing space unlikely

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening