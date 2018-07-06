US: Wall St opens flat after strong US jobs data

Stronger-than-expected US job growth data in June helped Wall Street open flat on Friday, providing some relief to investors concerned about trade wars after the United States and China slapped tariffs on each other's goods worth US$34 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.27 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 24,352.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.07 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,737.68. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.50 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 7,595.93 at the opening bell.

REUTERS