You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat ahead of US-North Korea summit

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 9:54 PM

doc70jda7nom952gdi242p_doc70hva3tbo5l14q484nl.jpg
The New York Stock Exchange. US stock indexes opened little changed on Monday as gains in financial stocks offsett losses in technology shares, while investors focused on a historic US-North Korea summit.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened little changed on Monday as gains in financial stocks offsett losses in technology shares, while investors focused on a historic US-North Korea summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.14 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 25,336.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.15 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,780.18. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.72 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,647.24 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
5 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_TrumpLee_110618_103.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

US president meets PM Lee at Istana, says Trump-Kim summit will 'work out nicely'

BP_TrumpLee_110618_103.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Capella_110618_66.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit will strengthen strong ties between US and Singapore: American business group

Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump accepts invitation to make state visit to Singapore in November

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening