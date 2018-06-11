US: Wall St opens flat ahead of US-North Korea summit

The New York Stock Exchange. US stock indexes opened little changed on Monday as gains in financial stocks offsett losses in technology shares, while investors focused on a historic US-North Korea summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.14 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 25,336.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.15 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,780.18. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.72 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,647.24 at the opening bell.

REUTERS