US: Wall St opens flat as gains in retail stocks offset losses in energy shares

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 9:46 PM

Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday as gains in retail stocks led by Macy's offset losses in energy and financial shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.91 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 24,722.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.17 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,712.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 4.59 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 7,356.22 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

