US: Wall St opens flat as Netflix, JPM losses overshadow trade hopes

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 10:46 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.95 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 27,900.65.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes were little changed at the open on Tuesday, with losses in Netflix and JPMorgan overshadowing a report that the United States and China were planning to delay a new round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec 15.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.60 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 3,135.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.73 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 8,623.56 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

