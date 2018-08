[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Thursday as gains in the high-growth technology sector were offset by a drag in shares of big US lenders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.04 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 25,589.79.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.51 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,857.19. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.81 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,886.52 at the opening bell.

REUTERS