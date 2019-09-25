You are here

US: Wall St opens flat as Trump impeachment threat weighs

Wed, Sep 25, 2019 - 9:44 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump unnerved investors, but losses were limited as Nike and tobacco stocks rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.94 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 26,866.71. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.75 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,968.35. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.97 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 7,990.66 at the opening bell. 

