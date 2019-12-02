You are here

US: Wall St opens flat as Trump plans to restore tariffs on metal imports

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 10:53 PM

Wall Street opened largely flat on Monday as President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, with investors shrugging off a surprise rise in Chinese manufacturing activity.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened largely flat on Monday as President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, with investors shrugging off a surprise rise in Chinese manufacturing activity.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.87 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 3,143.85.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.37 points, also 0.09 per cent, to 8,672.85 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.33 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 28,109.74. 

REUTERS

