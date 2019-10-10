You are here

US: Wall St opens flat with focus on US-China trade talks

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 9:40 PM

US stocks opened flat on Thursday, as top negotiators from the United States and China meet for the first time since late July to try to hammer out a deal to end the 15-month long trade war.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Thursday, as top negotiators from the United States and China meet for the first time since late July to try to hammer out a deal to end the 15-month long trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.66 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 26,317.35.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.85 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,918.55. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.82 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 7,904.56 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

