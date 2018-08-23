You are here

US: Wall St opens flat, with Jackson Hole meet in focus

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 9:53 PM

Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Thursday as markets speculated on the future path of interest rate hikes and new tariffs took effect in the US-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.74 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 25,714.86.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.53 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,860.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.63 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 7,886.47 at the opening bell.

