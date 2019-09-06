You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher after China stimulus plan, jobs data

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 9:52 PM

doc76zm5uqoqsio3iqefl5_doc76skvcc7rtlgrk5bdrd.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.10 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 26,790.25.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday as China rolled out a stimulus plan to shore up its flagging economy and weak jobs data cemented expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.10 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 26,790.25. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.33 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 2,980.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.75 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 8,125.58 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Must Read

nz_MAS_060919.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

doc76zieoztajre24fgazo_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly