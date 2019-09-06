US: Wall St opens higher after China stimulus plan, jobs data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.10 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 26,790.25.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday as China rolled out a stimulus plan to shore up its flagging economy and weak jobs data cemented expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.10 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 26,790.25. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.33 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 2,980.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.75 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 8,125.58 at the opening bell.

