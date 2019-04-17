You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher after encouraging China data, earnings

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 9:51 PM

doc74ynhwyh5utv3stm8j0_doc74waf3z60w4pbnd8a7u.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as upbeat economic data from China and a jump in Qualcomm shares sparked gains in chipmakers, with sentiment also lifted by largely positive earnings reports.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as upbeat economic data from China and a jump in Qualcomm shares sparked gains in chipmakers, with sentiment also lifted by largely positive earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.87 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 26,468.53. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.98 points, or 0.31%, at 2,916.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 44.74 points, or 0.56%, to 8,044.97 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

doc74yd74psktt17r1diid2_doc71ha02mvyj611wox4hs3.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016, raising risks to GDP forecast

doc74yjotqrc5jbcd1u186_doc7435y7vlc3aprpmyhj9.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 17, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

tuasspring.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening