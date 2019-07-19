US: Wall St opens higher after Microsoft's beat, rate cut euphoria

US stocks opened higher on Friday as solid results from Microsoft lifted technology shares and added to market optimism after New York Fed President John Williams boosted hopes that the central bank was set to cut interest rates this month.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday as solid results from Microsoft lifted technology shares and added to market optimism after New York Fed President John Williams boosted hopes that the central bank was set to cut interest rates this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.41 points, or 0.09 per cent at the open to 27,246.38.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.15 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 3,004.26. The Nasdaq Composite gained 34.10 points, or 0.42per cent, to 8,241.34 at the opening bell.

