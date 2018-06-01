US: Wall St opens higher after strong jobs data

US stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in technology and bank stocks after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report cemented expectations of an interest rate hike this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.25 points, or 0.52 per cent, at the open to 24,542.09. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.43 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 2,718.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 45.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 7,487.66 at the opening bell.

REUTERS