You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher after strong retail sales data, Walmart results

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 9:40 PM

doc76ob357915i1ilkxza0k_doc76msqwgq49s1iho7i20u.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Thursday as a surge in July retail sales and Walmart's robust results eased fears of a recession in the world's largest economy.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Thursday as a surge in July retail sales and Walmart's robust results eased fears of a recession in the world's largest economy, while differing reports on the US-China trade dispute kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.83 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 25,514.25.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.60 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,846.20. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.26 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,790.20 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

Piermont Grand.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Real Estate

1,556 private homes including EC units sold in July, up 89% from June: URA

doc76o7bmi9uk09ua6tfe5_doc76f0rqjbmdsioo5cfhr.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

krisenergy.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy applies for debt moratorium; Keppel expresses support as creditor

BP_Temasek_150819_59.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Technology

Temasek sells stakes in Thai telco Intouch, the former Shin Corp, for US$506m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly