US: Wall St opens higher after Trump delays tariff deadline

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday, led by industrial and technology shares, fueled by hopes of a trade resolution between the United States and China after President Donald Trump said he would delay a hike in tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.34 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 26,126.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.68 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,804.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 57.76 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 7,585.30 at the opening bell.

