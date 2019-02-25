You are here

US: Wall St opens higher after Trump delays tariff deadline

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 10:55 PM

US stocks opened higher on Monday, led by industrial and technology shares, fueled by hopes of a trade resolution between the United States and China after President Donald Trump said he would delay a hike in tariffs on Chinese imports.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday, led by industrial and technology shares, fueled by hopes of a trade resolution between the United States and China after President Donald Trump said he would delay a hike in tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.34 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 26,126.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.68 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,804.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 57.76 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 7,585.30 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

Market voices on:

