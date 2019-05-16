US: Wall St opens higher after upbeat Cisco, Walmart earnings

US stocks opened higher on Thursday, helped by upbeat earnings from Cisco and Walmart, although the Trump administration's move to blacklist Chinese telecom company Huawei kept chip stocks under pressure.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Thursday, helped by upbeat earnings from Cisco and Walmart, although the Trump administration's move to blacklist Chinese telecom company Huawei kept chip stocks under pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.12 points, or 0.17 per cent, at the open to 25,692.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.84 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,855.80. The Nasdaq Composite gained 10.43 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 7,832.58 at the opening bell.

REUTERS