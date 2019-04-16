You are here

US: Wall St opens higher after upbeat UnitedHealth, J&J results

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 9:41 PM

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, taking the S&P 500 to less than a per cent away from an all-time high, after better-than-expected results from healthcare giants UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson.
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, taking the S&P 500 to less than a per cent away from an all-time high, after better-than-expected results from healthcare giants UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.42 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 26,482.19. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.68 points, or 0.23%, at 2,912.26. The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.56 points, or 0.31%, to 8,000.57 at the opening bell.

