US: Wall St opens higher ahead of business activity data

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 9:45 PM

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher and the Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took heart from reassurances that the trade deal with China was intact, while upbeat business activity data from Europe boded well for US surveys due later.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.43 points, or 0.52 per cent, at the open to 26,159.39.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.84 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 3,138.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 74.35 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 10,130.83 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.43 points, or 0.52 per cent, at the open to 26,159.39.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.84 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 3,138.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 74.35 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 10,130.83 at the opening bell. 

