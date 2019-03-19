US: Wall St opens higher as Fed expected to hold fire

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors expected a more accommodative policy stance at the end of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting this week.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors expected a more accommodative policy stance at the end of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.77 points, or 0.28 per cent, at the open to 25,987.87.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.82 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 2,840.76. The Nasdaq Composite gained 32.93 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 7,747.40 at the opening bell.

REUTERS