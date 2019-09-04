You are here

US: Wall St opens higher as robust Chinese data eases growth concerns

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 9:51 PM

doc76yl503106w1d9p30cw1_doc76skz1rql3prs18clto.jpg
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks rose broadly at the open on Wednesday as encouraging data from China allayed concerns of slowing global growth, with sentiment getting a boost on signs of easing tensions in Hong Kong following the withdrawal of a controversial bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.97 points, or 0.70 per cent, at the open to 26,301.99.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.40 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 2,924.67. The Nasdaq Composite gained 75.65 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 7,949.81 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

