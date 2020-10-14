You are here
US: Wall St opens higher as tech gains overshadow mixed banks results
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, supported by heavyweight technology stocks as investors parsed through a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports from major US lenders.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.49 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 28,731.30.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.54 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 3,515.47 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.18 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,889.07 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes