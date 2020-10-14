You are here

US: Wall St opens higher as tech gains overshadow mixed banks results

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 9:54 PM

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, supported by heavyweight technology stocks as investors parsed through a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports from major US lenders.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.49 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 28,731.30.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.54 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 3,515.47 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.18 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,889.07 at the opening bell.

