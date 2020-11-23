You are here
US: Wall St opens higher as vaccine progress fuels recovery hopes
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as hopes that the first Covid-19 vaccine could be available within weeks renewed bets of a swift economic recovery next year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.34 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 29,332.82.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 3,566.82, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 61.79 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 11,916.76 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
