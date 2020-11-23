You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as vaccine progress fuels recovery hopes

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 10:41 PM

file7d87u16k0xlb7ejt5yf.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as hopes that the first Covid-19 vaccine could be available within weeks renewed bets of a swift economic recovery next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.34 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 29,332.82.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 3,566.82, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 61.79 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 11,916.76 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 10:37 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca says Covid-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

[LONDON] AstraZeneca said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine could be around 90 per cent effective, giving the world's...

Nov 23, 2020 10:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove to temporarily shut 28 factories as over 2,000 workers test positive for Covid-19

MALAYSIAN glove-maker Top Glove will suspend operations at its manufacturing facilities in Meru, Klang. This comes...

Nov 23, 2020 08:02 PM
Consumer

Smelling blood, Huawei's Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes

[SHENZHEN] Chinese handset rivals of Huawei Technologies including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are making aggressive moves...

Nov 23, 2020 07:56 PM
Government & Economy

UK economy shrinks as new lockdown shuts services firms

[LONDON] British business activity has contracted in November as a new wave of coronavirus restrictions hammered the...

Nov 23, 2020 07:47 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS chief proposes full digitalisation of China-Asean trade route

A LAND and sea trade route connecting Western China and Asean could be fully digitalised to further promote trade...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades CDLHT to 'buy' on rapid vaccine progress

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for