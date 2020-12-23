You are here
US: Wall St opens higher as weekly jobless claims drop
[NEW YORK] Wall Street indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a US$900 billion Covid-19 stimulus package, while weekly jobless claims came in better than feared.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.22 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 30,046.73.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.16 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 3,693.42, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 27.02 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 12,834.94 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
