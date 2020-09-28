You are here
US: Wall St opens higher led by banks, travel stocks
[NEW YORK] Wall Street surged at the open on Monday following the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with investors piling into shares of beaten-down sectors, including banks and travel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.18 points, or 0.69 per cent, at the open to 27,362.14.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 35.44 points, or 1.07 per cent, at 3,333.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 170.82 points, or 1.57 per cent, to 11,084.38 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
