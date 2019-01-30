US: Wall St opens higher on Apple, Boeing boost

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as results from Apple Inc and Boeing Co calmed nerves ahead of the Federal Reserve's update on monetary policy and fresh US-China trade talks.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as results from Apple Inc and Boeing Co calmed nerves ahead of the Federal Reserve's update on monetary policy and fresh US-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 246.56 points, or 1.00 per cent, at the open to 24,826.52.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.62 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 2,653.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 66.50 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 7,094.79 at the opening bell.

REUTERS