US: Wall St opens higher on China stimulus, Mexico tariff relief

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 9:43 PM

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, edging back toward record territory, as signs of more fiscal stimulus from China and some easing of last week's tensions around Mexico buoyed investors' appetite for risk.
AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.91 points, or 0.45 per cent, at the open to 26,180.59.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.54 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 2,903.27. The Nasdaq Composite gained 77.87 points, or 1.00 per cent, to 7,901.04 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

