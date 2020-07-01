You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on hopes of Covid-19 vaccine

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 9:47 PM

file7b883zjvec01g8tdrgyd.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher as rising hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine overshadowed concerns of another round of possible lockdowns following a record surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech said a Covid-19 vaccine they had developed had shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.50 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 25,879.38. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.63 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 3,105.92, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 4.91 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 10,063.67 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 10:15 PM
Transport

Singapore Airport adopts contactless toilets and robot cleaners for Covid-19 travel

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Changi Airport is implementing a range of new anti-virus measures as it prepares for a...

Jul 1, 2020 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

US private hiring rebounds, adding 2.4m jobs in June: ADP

[WASHINGTON] Industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic showed signs of life in June, hiring 2.4 million...

Jul 1, 2020 09:53 PM
Government & Economy

Political debate less about direction, more on costs, trade-offs, value of elected opposition

IN A televised political debate on Wednesday night among representatives from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP...

Jul 1, 2020 09:44 PM
Government & Economy

Global tourism stands to lose up to US$3.3t from Covid-19

[GENEVA] Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to US$3.3 trillion due to Covid-19 restrictions, with...

Jul 1, 2020 09:38 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit proposes DPU of 0.5 cents for Q3FY20

SPH Reit has proposed a distribution of 0.5 cent per unit for the third quarter of FY2020, which ended on May 31....

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.