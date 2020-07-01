You are here
US: Wall St opens higher on hopes of Covid-19 vaccine
[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher as rising hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine overshadowed concerns of another round of possible lockdowns following a record surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech said a Covid-19 vaccine they had developed had shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.50 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 25,879.38. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.63 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 3,105.92, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 4.91 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 10,063.67 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
