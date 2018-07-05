You are here

US: Wall St opens higher on hopes of trade concessions

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 9:45 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, as signs that Washington may ease back on plans for tariffs on European cars drove gains for automakers, offsetting further signs of tension with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.00 points, or 0.46 per cent, at the open to 24,285.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.97 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 2,724.19. The Nasdaq Composite gained 47.98 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 7,550.66 at the opening bell.

