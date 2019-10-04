US: Wall St opens higher on modest job growth in Sept

US stocks opened higher on Friday after data showed a moderate increase in job growth in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to a 50-year low, easing worries of a sharp slowdown in the world's largest economy.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday after data showed a moderate increase in job growth in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to a 50-year low, easing worries of a sharp slowdown in the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.66 points, or 0.27 per cent, at the open to 26,271.70.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.93 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,918.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.17 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 7,908.44 at the opening bell.

REUTERS