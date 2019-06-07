You are here

US: Wall St opens higher on rate-cut hopes, China tariff delay

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 9:43 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday, after a weak payrolls data in May increased bets that the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates, while news that the United States would give China more time to avoid a tariff hike helped add to the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.06 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 25,768.72. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.38 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 2,852.87. The Nasdaq Composite gained 37.42 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 7,652.97 at the opening bell.

