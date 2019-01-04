US: Wall St opens higher on robust jobs report, trade optimism

US stocks opened higher on Friday, as a better-than-expected jobs report added to the optimism from proposed trade talks between the United States and China next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208.70 points, or 0.92 per cent, at the open to 22,894.92.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.44 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 2,474.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 103.64 points, or 1.60 per cent, to 6,567.14 at the opening bell.

REUTERS