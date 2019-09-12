US: Wall St opens higher on tariff delays, ECB stimulus

US stocks opened on Thursday after the United States delayed scheduled tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese imports, and the European Central Bank cut interest rates in an effort to boost euro zone economic growth.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened on Thursday after the United States delayed scheduled tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese imports, and the European Central Bank cut interest rates in an effort to boost euro zone economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.28 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 27,197.32. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.15 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 3,009.08. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.91 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 8,206.59 at the opening bell.

REUTERS