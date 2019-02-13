US: Wall St opens higher on trade deal optimism

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that the ongoing US-China trade talks could result in an agreement, while benign inflation data did little to change the outlook on interest rates.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that the ongoing US-China trade talks could result in an agreement, while benign inflation data did little to change the outlook on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.10 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 25,480.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.57 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,750.30. The Nasdaq Composite gained 22.84 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 7,437.46 at the opening bell.

REUTERS