You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on trade hopes, upbeat manufacturing data

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 10:50 PM

doc73oxxh2s1911hwxo4ch3_doc73okwf2u11e1d1rqolow.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Friday and were set for their fourth week of gains on hopes that a bitter trade war between the United States and China would be resolved and after upbeat monthly manufacturing data.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday and were set for their fourth week of gains on hopes that a bitter trade war between the United States and China would be resolved and after upbeat monthly manufacturing data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.09 points, or 0.67 per cent, at the open to 24,534.19.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.31 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 2,651.27. The Nasdaq Composite gained 49.63 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 7,134.10 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file73nw3ze8az61bqgy8ub.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now

file6vqidakqbdgzchxd3i1.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down a surprise 8.5% in December

file73nxaxy3qtg11ep1wjud.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore asset players find calm in Brexit storm

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now
3 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
4 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high

Must Read

Surbana Jurong Campus (garden)_Credit Safdie Surbana Jurong.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong building global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

doc73otqk0mb8i2kco2e8q_doc73otmlk6qpz1f14suhx.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file72vifz4wf3la2ivsost.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening