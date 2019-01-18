US: Wall St opens higher on trade hopes, upbeat manufacturing data

US stocks opened higher on Friday and were set for their fourth week of gains on hopes that a bitter trade war between the United States and China would be resolved and after upbeat monthly manufacturing data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.09 points, or 0.67 per cent, at the open to 24,534.19.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.31 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 2,651.27. The Nasdaq Composite gained 49.63 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 7,134.10 at the opening bell.

REUTERS