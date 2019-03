US stocks rose at the open on Monday on rising hopes that the United States and China would end their trade dispute as early as this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.87 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 26,122.19.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.68 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 2,814.37. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.27 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 7,636.62 at the opening bell.

REUTERS