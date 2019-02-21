You are here

US: Wall St opens lower after grim economic data

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 10:44 PM

AFP

[NEW YROK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday after a batch of disappointing economic data, while investors tracked US-China trade talks amid signs that the two countries were tackling some of the stickiest issues.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.03 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 25,922.41. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,780.24. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.66 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 7,475.41 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

