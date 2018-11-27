You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower after Trump's tariff threat

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 10:44 PM

doc72y80w1akucdvjcc4it_doc71vs3tg5pwlsjob04tf.jpg
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would move ahead with additional tariffs on Chinese goods, dampening hopes of resolving the ongoing trade spat at the upcoming G20 Summit.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would move ahead with additional tariffs on Chinese goods, dampening hopes of resolving the ongoing trade spat at the upcoming G20 Summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.22 points, or 0.34 per cent, at the open to 24,557.02.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.70 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 2,663.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.63 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 7,041.23 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Must Read

kimly.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

kimly.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IMG_8681.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening