US: Wall St opens lower after Trump's tariff threat

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would move ahead with additional tariffs on Chinese goods, dampening hopes of resolving the ongoing trade spat at the upcoming G20 Summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.22 points, or 0.34 per cent, at the open to 24,557.02.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.70 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 2,663.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.63 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 7,041.23 at the opening bell.

REUTERS