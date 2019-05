US stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as a surprise fall in domestic retail sales and underwhelming data from China raised growth concerns.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as a surprise fall in domestic retail sales and underwhelming data from China raised growth concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 131.92 points, or 0.52 per cent, at the open to 25,400.13.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.03 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 2,820.38. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.69 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 7,682.80 at the opening bell.

