US: Wall St opens lower as China trade worries linger

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday, halting a four-day record run for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes, as optimism over US-Canada trade talks was overshadowed by concerns over Washington's tariff dispute with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.56 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 26,099.01. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.10 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,908.94. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.49 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 8,094.20 at the opening bell.

REUTERS