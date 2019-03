US stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed by technology shares, as investors worried about global growth fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.60 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 25,490.72.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.70 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,796.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.68 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 7,618.98 at the opening bell.

REUTERS