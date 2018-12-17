US: Wall St opens lower as growth concerns linger; Fed in focus

US stocks opened lower on Monday, as edgy investors waited for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy guidance and its implications of slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.68 points, or 0.47 per cent, at the open to 23,986.83.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.20 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,590.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.21 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 6,886.46 at the opening bell.

REUTERS