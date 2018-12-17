You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower as growth concerns linger; Fed in focus

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 10:43 PM

doc738hy9ah5zo1liygvgje_doc736zkq9n4hl12gw8bkiu.jpg
US stocks opened lower on Monday, as edgy investors waited for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy guidance and its implications of slowing global growth.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Monday, as edgy investors waited for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy guidance and its implications of slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.68 points, or 0.47 per cent, at the open to 23,986.83.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.20 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,590.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.21 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 6,886.46 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
2 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
3 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
4 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse
5 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

Must Read

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

doc738dp0hdo2br0xdtp02_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 17, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening