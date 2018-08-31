US: Wall St opens lower as trade concerns weigh

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Friday for a second day in a row, as concerns about the ongoing trade talks between the United States and other major economies hampered a record rally for the major indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.07 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 25,964.85. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.76 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 2,898.37. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.05 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 8,079.31 at the opening bell.

REUTERS