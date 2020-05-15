You are here

US: Wall St opens lower as trade war fears compound virus woes

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 10:00 PM

US stocks opened lower on Friday as fears of increased Sino-US trade hostilities added to concerns over a staggered economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

US stocks opened lower on Friday as fears of increased Sino-US trade hostilities added to concerns over a staggered economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.51 points, or 0.72 per cent, at the open to 23,454.83.

