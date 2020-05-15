US: Wall St opens lower as trade war fears compound virus woes

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Friday as fears of increased Sino-US trade hostilities added to concerns over a staggered economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.51 points, or 0.72 per cent, at the open to 23,454.83.
The S...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes