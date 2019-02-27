US: Wall St opens lower as Trump-Kim summit begins, India-Pakistan tensions flare

US stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, as the second US-North Korean nuclear summit kicked off and tensions flared up between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.38 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 25,995.60.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.40 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 2,787.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.88 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 7,526.42 at the opening bell.

