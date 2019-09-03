You are here

US: Wall St opens lower as US-China trade tensions weigh

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 9:47 PM

US stocks fell broadly at the open on Tuesday, as Washington's new round of tariffs on some Chinese goods kicked in and after a report that officials from both sides were struggling to decide on the schedule for a meeting this month.
Bloomberg

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 205.02 points, or 0.78 per cent, at the open to 26,198.26.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.45 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 2,909.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.44 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 7,906.44 at the opening bell. 

